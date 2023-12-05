Delaware takes on Xavier on 3-game skid

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-4) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -12; over/under…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-4)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -12; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks to break its three-game skid with a win over Xavier.

The Musketeers have gone 3-2 in home games. Xavier is ninth in the Big East scoring 75.0 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 on the road. Delaware ranks second in the CAA scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Jyare Davis averaging 11.0.

Xavier’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 13.9 points for Xavier.

Davis is averaging 18 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

