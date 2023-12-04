Delaware takes on Xavier on 3-game losing streak

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-4) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware comes into the…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-4)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware comes into the matchup against Xavier after losing three straight games.

The Musketeers are 3-2 in home games. Xavier is seventh in the Big East in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 on the road. Delaware ranks second in the CAA scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Jyare Davis averaging 11.0.

Xavier averages 75.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 68.9 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 13.9 points for Xavier.

Davis is averaging 18 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.