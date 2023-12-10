Delaware takes on Robert Morris after Trent’s 27-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-7, 0-2 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-7, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Jalun Trent scored 27 points in Delaware’s 87-80 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Colonials have gone 2-2 in home games. Robert Morris is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-1 on the road. Delaware is fifth in the CAA allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Robert Morris is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 77.4 points per game, 2.7 more than the 74.7 Robert Morris allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Robert Morris.

Cavan Reilly is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 12.4 points. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

