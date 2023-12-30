Delaware takes on Princeton following Davis’ 28-point game

Princeton Tigers (11-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4;…

Princeton Tigers (11-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-4)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Princeton Tigers after Jyare Davis scored 28 points in Delaware’s 88-85 overtime loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 in home games. Delaware is eighth in the CAA in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Christian Ray leads the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 8.7 boards.

The Tigers are 5-1 on the road. Princeton scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Delaware scores 76.8 points, 14.2 more per game than the 62.6 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 7.4 more points per game (77.7) than Delaware allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Xaivian Lee is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 12.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.