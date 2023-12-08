Delaware State hosts Longwood following Tavarez’s 20-point game

Longwood Lancers (8-1) at Delaware State Hornets (6-6) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the…

Longwood Lancers (8-1) at Delaware State Hornets (6-6)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Longwood Lancers after Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 106-73 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Hornets are 2-1 in home games. Delaware State has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lancers are 2-1 on the road. Longwood is the best team in the Big South giving up just 60.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Delaware State scores 76.3 points, 15.7 more per game than the 60.6 Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Delaware State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevin Muniz is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Martez Robinson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Walyn Napper is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 12.9 points for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.