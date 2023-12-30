Delaware State Hornets take on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on 3-game slide

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-9) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-9)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State comes into the matchup with Mount St. Mary’s after losing three in a row.

The Hornets have gone 2-2 in home games. Delaware State allows 74.7 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-6 away from home. Mount St. Mary’s is second in the MAAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Dakota Leffew averaging 4.3.

Delaware State averages 72.3 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 70.7 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Delaware State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Josh Reaves is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.1 points. Leffew is averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

