College Basketball

Delaware State Hornets face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 3:42 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-9)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will try to break its three-game slide when the Hornets play Mount St. Mary’s.

The Hornets are 2-2 on their home court. Delaware State is third in the MEAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Deywilk Tavarez averaging 3.7.

The Mountaineers are 2-6 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is third in the MAAC scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Delaware State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 73.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.7 Delaware State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavarez is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

