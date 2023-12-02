Live Radio
Delaware State beats Loyola (MD) 79-73 in OT

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 9:10 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Martez Robinson had 26 points in Delaware State’s 79-73 overtime victory over Loyola (Maryland) on Saturday night.

Robinson also added 10 rebounds for the Hornets (4-6). Deywilk Tavarez scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor and 6 for 8 from the line. Jevin Muniz shot 3 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Alonso Faure finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Greyhounds (1-7). Deon Perry added 13 points and seven assists. Chris Kuzemka also put up nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Greyhounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

