Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and the Rhode Island Rams square off in Elmont, New York

Rhode Island Rams (5-5) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-3)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens play at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-3 in non-conference play. Delaware is seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Christian Ray paces the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 8.8 boards.

The Rams have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Rhode Island averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Delaware averages 77.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.0 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 73.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 70.0 Delaware allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Delaware.

Jaden House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 13.6 points for Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

