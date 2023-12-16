Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and the Rhode Island Rams square off in Elmont, New York

Rhode Island Rams (5-5) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-3) Elmont, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (5-5) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-3)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens square off against the Rhode Island Rams in Elmont, New York.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Delaware is sixth in the CAA scoring 77.0 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Rams are 5-5 in non-conference play. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 8.0.

Delaware makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Rhode Island averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Delaware allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavan Reilly averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.0 points for Delaware.

House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

