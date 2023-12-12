Degenhart scores 20 to guide Boise State past Northwestern State 95-54

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 20 points in Boise State’s 95-54 win against Northwestern State on Tuesday night.…

Degenhart added seven rebounds for the Broncos (7-3). Chibuzo Agbo added 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Cam Martin had 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line.

The Demons (1-9) were led in scoring by Cliff Davis, who finished with 21 points. Chase Forte added eight points and four assists for Northwestern State. Jamison Epps also had seven points. The loss was the Demons’ ninth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

