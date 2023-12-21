Deen scores 27, Bradley downs SIU-Edwardsville 75-64

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers to help Bradley defeat SIU-Edwardsville 75-64 on…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers to help Bradley defeat SIU-Edwardsville 75-64 on Thursday night.

Deen shot 10 for 17, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Braves (7-5). Christian Davis scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Malevy Leons shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Braves stopped a five-game skid with the victory.

Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. SIU-Edwardsville also got 18 points, six rebounds and four steals from Damarco Minor. Lamar Wright also had nine points.

