Dean leads Florida International against No. 15 Florida Atlantic after 27-point performance

Florida International Panthers (3-7) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls after Arturo Dean scored 27 points in Florida International’s 74-59 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Owls have gone 3-1 at home. Florida Atlantic is the top team in the AAC with 39.6 points in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.9.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Florida International is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida Atlantic makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (48.2%). Florida International has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Goldin is shooting 73.7% and averaging 16.2 points for Florida Atlantic.

Dean is averaging 14.1 points, five assists and 4.4 steals for the Panthers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 10.4 points for Florida International.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.