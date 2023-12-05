De La Rosa, Brown score 15 apiece to lead Columbia over Lafayette 83-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Avery Brown both scored 15 points to lead the Columbia…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Avery Brown both scored 15 points to lead the Columbia Lions over the Lafayette Leopards 83-72 on Tuesday night.

De La Rosa was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Lions (7-3). Brown shot 6 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Blair Thompson shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Leopards (1-9) were led in scoring by Eric Sondberg, who finished with 28 points. Mark Butler added 15 points and eight assists for Lafayette. Luke Rasmussen also put up nine points. The loss was the Leopards’ sixth straight.

