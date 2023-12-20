Dayton takes on Oakland following Holmes’ 28-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Dayton Flyers (8-2) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Dayton Flyers (8-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Daron Holmes scored 28 points in Dayton’s 82-68 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-3 away from home. Oakland is seventh in the Horizon League with 11.5 assists per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 3.0.

Dayton makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Oakland averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 52.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 11.8 points for Dayton.

Townsend is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

