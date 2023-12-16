Dayton squares off against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) vs. Dayton Flyers (7-2) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 139.5…

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) vs. Dayton Flyers (7-2)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Dayton Flyers meet at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Flyers have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Dayton scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bearcats are 8-1 in non-conference play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 8.8.

Dayton averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 11.8 points for Dayton.

CJ Fredrick averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Lakhin is averaging 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.