Dayton plays Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) vs. Dayton Flyers (7-2)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Flyers have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Dayton is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 42.0 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 9.1.

Dayton averages 71.3 points, 5.5 more per game than the 65.8 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati scores 21.3 more points per game (86.1) than Dayton gives up (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Lakhin is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 11.3 points for Cincinnati.

