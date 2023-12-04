Dawes leads Seton Hall against No. 9 Baylor after 25-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at Baylor Bears (8-0) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at Baylor Bears (8-0)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the No. 9 Baylor Bears after Al-Amir Dawes scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 88-75 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Baylor averages 92.8 points while outscoring opponents by 24.3 points per game.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 4.9.

Baylor scores 92.8 points, 26.1 more per game than the 66.7 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.3% for Baylor.

Dawes averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Richmond is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for Seton Hall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.