Dawes leads Seton Hall against No. 6 Baylor after 25-point game

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 3:44 AM

Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at Baylor Bears (8-0)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the No. 6 Baylor Bears after Al-Amir Dawes scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 88-75 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Baylor is 6-0 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. Seton Hall averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Baylor averages 92.8 points, 26.1 more per game than the 66.7 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Baylor.

Kadary Richmond is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Pirates. Dawes is averaging 13.6 points for Seton Hall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

