Dawes leads Seton Hall against No. 5 UConn after 25-point outing

UConn Huskies (10-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the No. 5 UConn Huskies after Al-Amir Dawes scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 93-87 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Pirates are 6-1 in home games. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 37.6 rebounds. Jaden Bediako leads the Pirates with 7.9 boards.

The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. UConn has a 10-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seton Hall averages 75.6 points, 12.4 more per game than the 63.2 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Huskies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Dawes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Cam Spencer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

