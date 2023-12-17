Davis scores 22, UAB beats Montevallo 92-56

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Javian Davis scored 22 points as UAB beat Montevallo 92-56 on Sunday. Davis shot 9 of…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Javian Davis scored 22 points as UAB beat Montevallo 92-56 on Sunday.

Davis shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Blazers (6-5). Daniel Ortiz added 16 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range), and they also had four steals. Yaxel Lendeborg was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Justin Graham led the way for the Falcons with 18 points and three blocks. Brandon Fussell and Tyson Sexton scored eight points each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.