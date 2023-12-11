Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 17 to…

Davis scores 17 to help Delaware defeat Robert Morris 73-69

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jyare Davis’ 17 points helped Delaware defeat Robert Morris 73-69 on Monday night.

Davis had eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-3). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Christian Ray shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Colonials (2-8) were led by Markeese Hastings, who posted 23 points and 10 rebounds. Justice Williams added 20 points for Robert Morris. Jackson Last also had 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up