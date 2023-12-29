Davis leads Northwestern State against LSU

Northwestern State Demons (2-10) at LSU Tigers (7-5) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23;…

Northwestern State Demons (2-10) at LSU Tigers (7-5)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the LSU Tigers after Cliff Davis scored 30 points in Northwestern State’s 99-75 victory against the SUNO Knights.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 in home games. LSU ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Demons are 0-6 in road games. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU averages 75.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 80.7 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for LSU.

Davis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Demons. Braelon Bush is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Demons: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.