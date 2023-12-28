Davis leads Northwestern State against LSU after 30-point game

Northwestern State Demons (2-10) at LSU Tigers (7-5) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits…

Northwestern State Demons (2-10) at LSU Tigers (7-5)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the LSU Tigers after Cliff Davis scored 30 points in Northwestern State’s 99-75 win over the SUNO Knights.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 at home. LSU averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Demons are 0-6 in road games. Northwestern State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

LSU averages 75.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 80.7 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Will Baker is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

Davis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Demons. Braelon Bush is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Demons: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

