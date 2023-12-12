Davis leads Northwestern State against Boise State after 24-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (6-3) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -22.5;…

Northwestern State Demons (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (6-3)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -22.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Boise State Broncos after Cliff Davis scored 24 points in Northwestern State’s 83-74 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo leads the Broncos with 5.6 boards.

The Demons are 0-5 in road games. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Boise State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 71.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.2 Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points for Boise State.

Davis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Demons. Ryan Forrest is averaging 12.7 points and 2.1 rebounds for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.