Davis leads No. 7 Florida Atlantic against FGCU after 35-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida Atlantic takes on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Johnell Davis scored 35 points in Florida Atlantic’s 96-95 overtime win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. FGCU is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 6-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 9.7.

FGCU’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Davis is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

