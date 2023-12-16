Davis leads Mercer against FGCU after 26-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at Mercer Bears (3-6) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at Mercer Bears (3-6)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jake Davis scored 26 points in Mercer’s 64-60 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Bears have gone 1-2 at home. Mercer has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 10.6.

Mercer is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jalyn McCreary is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.4 points for Mercer.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points. Kellman is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.