Davis leads Mercer against FGCU after 26-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at Mercer Bears (3-6)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jake Davis scored 26 points in Mercer’s 64-60 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Bears have gone 1-2 in home games. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 10.0.

The Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. FGCU allows 74.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Mercer is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bears. Davis is averaging 9.8 points for Mercer.

Keeshawn Kellman is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

