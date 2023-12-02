Davis and Western Illinois host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5)

Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Shay Davis scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 92-40 win against the Hannibal-La Grange Trojans.

The Leathernecks are 3-0 in home games. Western Illinois is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes are 0-1 in road games. South Dakota is the Summit League leader with 41.9 rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 10.0.

Western Illinois’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Western Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Ryan Myers is shooting 37.1% and averaging 11.0 points for Western Illinois.

Thioune is averaging 14.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Coyotes. Kaleb Stewart is averaging 13.9 points for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

