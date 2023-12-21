Davis and UAB host Drake

Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at UAB Blazers (6-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the…

Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at UAB Blazers (6-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Drake Bulldogs after Javian Davis scored 22 points in UAB’s 92-56 win against the Montevallo Falcons.

The Blazers have gone 3-3 in home games. UAB is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Drake is second in the MVC with 16.3 assists per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 3.3.

UAB is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

DeVries is averaging 19 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

