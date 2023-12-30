Davis and Tennessee Tech host UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 81-75 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 against OVC opponents. UT Martin averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Tennessee Tech makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). UT Martin has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Jordan Sears is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.