Davis’ 14 lead Southern over SE Louisiana 69-44

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Davis had 14 points in Southern’s 69-44 win against SE Louisiana on Saturday night.

Davis added seven assists for the Jaguars (3-6). Delang Muon scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tidjiane Dioumassi had 12 points.

The Lions (2-7) were led in scoring by Nick Caldwell, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

