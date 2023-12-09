Davis’ 14 lead Southern over SE Louisiana 69-44

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Davis had 14 points in Southern’s 69-44 win against SE Louisiana on Saturday night.
Davis added seven assists for the Jaguars (3-6). Delang Muon scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tidjiane Dioumassi had 12 points.
The Lions (2-7) were led in scoring by Nick Caldwell, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
