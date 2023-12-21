Davidson Wildcats face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on 5-game win streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Davidson scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-5 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Davidson scores 73.9 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 70.8 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. David Skogman is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

