Davidson puts home win streak on the line against South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats face South Carolina Upstate.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 2.0.

The Spartans are 2-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Davidson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 42.8% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skogman is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats. Grant Huffman is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.