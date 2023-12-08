Davidson puts home win streak on the line against Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Miami…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Miami (OH) aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Davidson has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 1-3 on the road. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Jaquel Morris averaging 6.0.

Davidson makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Miami (OH) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Skogman is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats. Grant Huffman is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% for Davidson.

Darweshi Hunter is averaging 13.6 points for the RedHawks. Evan Ipsaro is averaging nine points for Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

