Davidson faces Miami (OH), aims for 5th straight home win

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats face Miami (OH).

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The RedHawks are 1-3 on the road. Miami (OH) averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Davidson makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Miami (OH) averages 70.8 points per game, 4.1 more than the 66.7 Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Skogman is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Davidson.

Darweshi Hunter is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the RedHawks. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 9.0 points for Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

