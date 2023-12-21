Davidson defeats South Carolina Upstate 62-59

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman’s 14 points helped Davidson defeat South Carolina Upstate 62-59 on Thursday night. Huffman added…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman’s 14 points helped Davidson defeat South Carolina Upstate 62-59 on Thursday night.

Huffman added five assists for the Wildcats (9-3). Bobby Durkin added 11 points while going 4 of 10 and also had eight rebounds. Connor Kochera was 3 of 12 shooting to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wildcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Spartans (4-8) were led by Floyd Rideau, who recorded 14 points. Trae Broadnax added 13 points and six assists for South Carolina Upstate. In addition, Justin Bailey had seven points.

