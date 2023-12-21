Dartmouth visits Sobel and Sacred Heart

Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -4;…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Alex Sobel scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 93-79 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Pioneers have gone 2-3 at home. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Sobel paces the Pioneers with 6.8 boards.

The Big Green have gone 0-5 away from home. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Neskovic averaging 13.0.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Pioneers.

Ryan Cornish is averaging 6.3 points for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

