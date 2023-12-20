Dartmouth visits Sacred Heart following Sobel’s 23-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-9)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Alex Sobel scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 93-79 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Pioneers are 2-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Big Green have gone 0-5 away from home. Dartmouth averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Sacred Heart scores 71.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.0 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers. Sobel is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Jayden Williams is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 9.3 points. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

