Dartmouth takes on Boston University in non-conference matchup

Boston University Terriers (4-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-6)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Johnson and the Dartmouth Big Green host Otto Landrum and the Boston University Terriers in a non-conference matchup.

The Big Green have gone 2-2 in home games. Dartmouth has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 2-5 on the road. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot League with 13.3 assists per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.1.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 66.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 70.5 Dartmouth gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 9.9 points for Dartmouth.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Landrum is averaging 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

