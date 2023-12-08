Dartmouth faces Marist following Williams’ 28-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-5)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Jayden Williams scored 28 points in Dartmouth’s 76-64 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Big Green have gone 2-1 at home. Dartmouth gives up 71.6 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-2 away from home. Marist has a 2-2 record against opponents above .500.

Dartmouth averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Dusan Neskovic is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.5 points for Dartmouth.

Max Allen is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 7.9 points for Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.