Daniels leads New Hampshire against Iowa State after 27-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -26.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Iowa State Cyclones after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 81-71 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Cyclones have gone 8-0 in home games. Iowa State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats have gone 3-4 away from home. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniels averaging 7.5.

Iowa State averages 86.3 points, 14.4 more per game than the 71.9 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire scores 20.7 more points per game (78.9) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (58.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 15.5 points, six rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.6 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Daniels is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

