Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Oregon after 30-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon Ducks (6-2) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon Ducks (6-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits the Oregon Ducks after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points in Cal Baptist’s 72-69 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 in home games. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Daniels averaging 3.0.

Oregon averages 80.8 points, 17.5 more per game than the 63.3 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 72.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 71.5 Oregon allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Ducks. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.5% for Oregon.

Daniels is averaging 18 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.3 points for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

