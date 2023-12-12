Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Oregon after 30-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon Ducks (6-2) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon Ducks (6-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -13; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on the Oregon Ducks after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points in Cal Baptist’s 72-69 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 in home games. Oregon averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 1-0 away from home. Cal Baptist scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Oregon makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Ducks. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.5% for Oregon.

Daniels is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.3 points and 2.5 rebounds for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

