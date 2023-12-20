Daniels and New Hampshire host Rhode Island

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at Rhode Island Rams (5-6) Kingston, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at Rhode Island Rams (5-6)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the Rhode Island Rams after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 75-62 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Rams have gone 5-1 in home games. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 2-4 away from home. New Hampshire ranks fifth in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxson Baker averaging 2.2.

Rhode Island averages 72.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.0 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rhode Island gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Kortright is averaging 9.9 points for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Daniels is averaging 19.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

