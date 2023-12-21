Daniels and New Hampshire host Rhode Island

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at Rhode Island Rams (5-6) Kingston, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at Rhode Island Rams (5-6)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the Rhode Island Rams after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 75-62 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. New Hampshire has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rhode Island averages 72.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.0 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire scores 7.2 more points per game (78.7) than Rhode Island allows (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Naim Miller averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Daniels is averaging 19 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

