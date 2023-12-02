Daniels and New Hampshire host Columbia

Columbia Lions (6-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts…

Columbia Lions (6-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the Columbia Lions after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 90-84 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxson Baker averaging 2.4.

The Lions have gone 1-1 away from home. Columbia is third in the Ivy League with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 5.6.

New Hampshire scores 80.9 points, 17.8 more per game than the 63.1 Columbia allows. Columbia scores 5.1 more points per game (78.0) than New Hampshire allows (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for New Hampshire.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Avery Brown is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for Columbia.

