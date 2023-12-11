Live Radio
Daniels’ 20 help New Hampshire knock off Stonehill 75-62

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 9:27 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence Daniels II had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 75-62 win over Stonehill on Monday night.

Daniels added 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-4). Ahmad Robinson scored 13 points and added seven assists. Christian Moore shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Max Zegarowski finished with 18 points for the Skyhawks (1-11). Stonehill also got nine points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks from Chas Stinson. In addition, Se’yphon Triplett finished with eight points. The Skyhawks prolonged their losing streak to 10 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

