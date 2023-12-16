Live Radio
Curfman has 18 points, Martin a double-double and Marshall beat UNC Greensboro 72-65

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 9:37 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman scored 18 points, Nate Martin had a double-double and Marshall beat UNC Greensboro 72-65 on Saturday night.

Curfman was 6-of-16 shooting (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Thundering Herd (4-7). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Martin finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Keyshaun Langley led the way for the Spartans (8-2) with 26 points, six assists and two steals. Kobe Langley added 20 points and two steals for UNC Greensboro. Joryam Saizonou also had eight points. The loss broke the Spartans’ seven-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

