CSU Northridge visits Cal Poly after Sanders’ 30-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the CSU Northridge Matadors after Kobe Sanders scored 30 points in Cal Poly’s 66-53 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Mustangs are 3-1 on their home court. Cal Poly averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Matadors are 4-2 in road games. CSU Northridge ranks ninth in college basketball with 44.0 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 6.8.

Cal Poly averages 65.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 69.6 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

